Indians React to D Gukesh's Historic Win at 2024 Candidates Tournament

India’s chess prodigy on Monday, 22 April etched his name into the annals of history by clinching victory in the Candidates Tournament at the age of 17 years and 11 months.
Facing off against the formidable Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, Gukesh secured his victory with a strategic draw, accumulating an impressive nine out of a possible 14 points.
In a feat that surpasses even the legendary Garry Kasparov, Gukesh now holds the title of the youngest-ever champion of the Candidates Tournament, a record previously held by Kasparov since 1984. Hailing from Chennai, Gukesh follows in the footsteps of chess icon Viswanathan Anand as only the second Indian player to triumph in this prestigious competition.
Further, with this remarkable achievement, Gukesh will now challenge the defending champion, China's Ding Liren at the 2024 World Chess Championship.
As Gukesh scripted history in Canada, here’s how ‘X’ reacted to his historic triumph:
