CWG 2022: We Didn't Win A Silver Medal, We Lost Gold, Says PR Sreejesh

For most members of the men's hockey team at the Commonwealth Games here India gained a silver medal in Birmingham, for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh the team lost a gold.

It is a matter of perception -- if you want to see the glass as half-filled or the hall empty. Sreejesh chose to see it as an opportunity lost.

India did well to reach the final of the men's hockey competition here in a strong competition that involved World No 1 Australia, England, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Malaysia, and Pakistan. However, the 0-7 thrashing India received at the hands of Australia in the final proved a dampener on the team's celebrations. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists were happy to win a medal, having gone medal-less from Gold Coast in 2018.