PR Sreejesh - The Great Wall of India

Only 6.8 seconds were left in the game. India was leading 5-4. But then Germany won a penalty corner and was closing in on destroying India's dream of winning an Olympic medal after 41-years and its first Bronze in 49-years.

However, Germany had the PR Sreejesh barrier to cross first. The 35-year-old from Kerala came up with the most telling save of his career, not his first of the game, and with that, he officially replaced Rahul Dravid as The Wall. We are sure Dravid won't mind being stripped of that title. In fact, he would be super happy to pass on the baton to the three-time Olympian.

Sreejesh was anyway on his way to earn that title after some spectacular saves throughout the tournament, such as the spectacular double-save in less than two seconds against Great Britain in the quarter-finals. We kid you not. Watch it to believe it.