KL Rahul Tests Positive for Covid-19, Jadeja Doubtful for ODIs Ahead of WI Tour

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also a doubtful starter for the ODI series against West Indies starting on Friday. It has been learnt that Jadeja, named vice-captain for the three-match ODI series, has a niggle on his knee and medical advice is being sought to determine the extent of the seriousness of his injury.



It is understood that the 33-year-old could be rested for the entire ODI series as a precaution to not aggravate his injury, supposedly on his left knee. The all-rounder could be fit for the five-match T20I series that follows the three ODIs. The ODIs, all to be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, are scheduled for July 22, 24 and 27.

