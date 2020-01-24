India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Cricket Online
From 24 January 2020, the Indian cricket team will tour to New Zealand for a bilateral series consisting of five T20’s, three ODI’s and two tests. India after winning a three-ODI series against Australia is set to play against the Kiwis from Friday, 24 January till 4 March 2020.
The last time India played against New Zealand was in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, where India lost to New Zealand in a crucial match which cannot be forgotten. With the pinching loss in the World Cup, the Indian Cricket team will focus on winning the series in their own home ground.
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan won’t be accompanying the team in the upcoming bilateral series against the black caps, due to his injury. New Zealand on the other side is not coping up with their form recently as they were whitewashed by the Aussies in a three-match test series. This would some advantage of the Indian cricket team. If you want to witness the Live telecast of the bilateral series between India and New Zealand, check these frequently asked questions given down below.
When will the 1st T20 between India and New Zealand begin?
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 will start from 12:30 PM IST on Friday, 24 January.
Where can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 can be watched on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How can I watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 online?
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where can I follow India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live updates?
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs New Zealand 1st ODI on www.thequint.com/sports
Where will India vs New Zealand 1st T20 be played?
India vs New Zealand 1st T20 will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.
India vs New Zealand T20 Series Squads
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (matches 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (matches 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee