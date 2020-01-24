India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Cricket Online

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan won’t be accompanying the team in the upcoming bilateral series against the black caps, due to his injury. New Zealand on the other side is not coping up with their form recently as they were whitewashed by the Aussies in a three-match test series. This would some advantage of the Indian cricket team. If you want to witness the Live telecast of the bilateral series between India and New Zealand, check these frequently asked questions given down below.