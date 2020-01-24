India vs NZ 1st T20: India Elect to Bowl, Drop Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the series-opener against New Zealand at Auckland.

"We're going to have a bowl first. It looks a nice pitch to bat on. It might be hard to pick the ball up initially due to twilight. We're pretty much fine (from the travel) but we're fine now. We've played 50-over cricket (heading to this series) and are ready for T20 cricket," said Kohli.

"The character to bounce back from difficult situations gives us an edge in alien conditions. We just got to come out and play with belief in our abilities," he added.

India have decided to continue with KL Rahul as the keeper which means Rishabh Pant is sitting this one out.

New Zealand are playing Hamish Bennett with the spinner making his T20I debut at the age of 32.

At the toss, Kane Williamson said "It was a 50-50 decision with the track being used. We would want to get some runs on the board first and then defend it."

"It's a fantastic opportunity against one of the best sides, if not the best sides. It's a chance for us to become a better side and execute our plans," he added.