India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of the Match

India and West Indies will play against each other again on Tuesday, 2 August 2022, in the 3rd T20I of the ongoing WI vs IND T20I 2022 Series. The viewers can witness the much-awaited cricket match today, which will be played at Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts.

Earlier, India defeated West Indies in the 1st T20I by 68 runs, but WI levelled the series at 1-1 by defeating the men in blue by five wickets in the 2nd T20I match that was played on Monday, 1 August 2022, in St Kitts. This is the first win of team West Indies against India in the T20Is since 2019.

The third match of the IND vs WI 5-match T20I series will be played today on 2 August 2022 at the same venue as the 2nd T20I series. Indian team must buck up to lead the series by 2-1 and set a record again.