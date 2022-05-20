I Want to Win Asia Cup and T20 World Cup for India: Virat Kohli

Star batter Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to help India win the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup -- two major tournaments -- scheduled to be held this year.

Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain had last scored a hundred in any format in November 2019. He has also had a poor IPL 2022 season but the seasoned campaigner showed signs of returning to form with his brilliant knock (73 off 54 balls), which helped RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets on Thursday.

"I want to win India the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, that's the motivation," Kohli told Star Sports.