India Men’s Hockey Team Defender Surender Kumar Issues Warning Ahead of CWG 2022

India finished third at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2021/22 and Surender believes the experience of competing against tough teams in the tournament will benefit India in Birmingham.



"Our target is to win the Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The rest will depend on our performances," Surender said.



"The matches that we have played since the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been quite good. We have played against strong teams, and it has really benefited us. We executed our plans well and thus we were also able to recognise the areas where we can improve upon. We have focused on those areas at the camp," he added.

