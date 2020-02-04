Rani Strike Helps India Women’s Hockey Team Beat Great Britain 1-0
Skipper Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as the Indian women's hockey team recorded a 1-0 win over Great Britain in its fourth match of the ongoing tour on Tuesday, 4 February.
Rani scored the goal in the 47 minute to give Indian the lead and eventually seal the match.
After winning their opening match of the tour against the hosts' development squad, India had suffered two-back-to-back losses to New Zealand.
However, on Tuesday, India played with full gusto as they began the match with a strong attack. The efforts paid off early as the team earned a penalty corner (PC) but could not convert.
But the team continued to play with a structured defence and tight passing, which ensured little room for Britain to counter attack or create chances to score.
Ending the first half in a 0-0 stalemate, India made another PC attempt in the third quarter but could not make the opportunity count.
However, the team kept a good line of defence and continued to carry on an aggressive attack. It was not until the 47th minute when skipper Rani created space in the circle, netting a powerful shot past Britain's goalkeeper.
The 1-0 lead put serious pressure on Britain who eventually could not recover.
"We now need to ensure fast recover in order to be ready for tomorrow's match," he added.
The two teams will clash again on Wednesday.
