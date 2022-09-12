Pro League Matches Against Spain Will Be Mock Test Ahead of Hockey WC: Sreejesh

"FIH Hockey Pro League is the best platform for us because we get to play against some of the top teams. The upcoming matches at home will be like a mock test for us, it will help us for the real challenge which we will face in January 2023," Sreejesh said in a Hockey India release.

"It will also help us in providing young players the experience of playing high-level hockey. So, it's a great opportunity for us as it will sort of help us set the tempo for the World Cup."

India are placed in a tricky Pool D in next year's World Cup and Srejeesh expects a tough competition from their opponents in the preliminary stage.