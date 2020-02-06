Olympics in Mind, India Improving With Each Match: Gurjant

India forward Gurjant Singh has said that every member in the team has Tokyo Olympics in their mind and will thus use the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League fixtures against Belgium to further their preparation and boost their confidence.

India had a great start to their FIH Pro League campaign as they defeated the Netherlands in both their matches last month.

Ahead of the two matches slated to be played on Saturday and Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium against World No. 1 Belgium, Gurjant expressed that the Indian set-up is improving with each match and is working towards a common goal of performing well at the Olympics this year.