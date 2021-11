Manpreet Singh Gets Emotional as He Leaves His Child to Go for National Camp

Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with one of them saying, "Waiting for Gold in Paris."



Manpreet is married to Illi Najwa Saddique from Malaysia.



Manpreet, along with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, was son Saturday conferred the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award while Harmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Varun Kumar got the Arjuna award for their historic performance in the Tokyo Olympics.



Apart from Manpreet, the historic Olympic bronze medal-winning hockey squad is in Bhubaneswar for the national coaching camp.



The Asian Champions Trophy will be held from December 14-22 and will see defending champions India, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh in the fray.