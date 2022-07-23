India Men’s Hockey Team Departs for England With an Eye on Maiden CWG Gold

Manpreet Singh spoke about the excitement in the team, saying they will be aiming for a podium finish at the Games.

"We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here," Manpreet said.