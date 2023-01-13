Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live
FIH Hocky World Cup 2023 India vs Spain match will be played today at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Live Streaming: The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will officially kick off on Friday, 13 January 2023. In the first opening group match of the tournament, host India will square off against Spain.
The 15th edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup will be a treat for hockey fans. A total of 16 teams will participate in the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2023, including India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Korea, Malaysia, Wales, South Africa, Spain, and New Zealand.
Let us read about the Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Date, Time, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other important details below.
FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Date, Time, and Venue
India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played today, on Friday, 13 January 2023, at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The match will commence at 7 pm (IST).
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain: Live Streaming
The live streaming of Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on the watch hockey app in India.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain: Live Telecast
The live telecast of India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match can be enjoyed on the Star Sports Network in India.
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain: Team Squads
Team India: PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak(gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Team Spain: Mario Garin(gk), Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle,Marc Miralles (captain), Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, and Marc Reyne.
