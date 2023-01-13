Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Live Streaming: The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will officially kick off on Friday, 13 January 2023. In the first opening group match of the tournament, host India will square off against Spain.

The 15th edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup will be a treat for hockey fans. A total of 16 teams will participate in the upcoming Hockey World Cup 2023, including India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Korea, Malaysia, Wales, South Africa, Spain, and New Zealand.

Let us read about the Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Spain Date, Time, Live Streaming, Telecast, and other important details below.