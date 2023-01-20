Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table for Day 6; India vs New Zealand on Sunday
India is second on the points table in pool D. It didn't get direct entry into the quarter-finals.
We all know that the 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D - with four teams in each pool. There are changes in the points table for pool D with England at first and India at the second position. Only the table-toppers from the four pools will play in the quarter-finals directly. England and India earned seven points each in Pool D but England finished first because of their better score difference.
The home side failed to earn a direct entry into the quarter-finals of the mega event in Odisha. Let's know in detail about the game and the updated standing with the help of the points table given below.
India started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, followed by a 0-0 draw against England. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. recorded a 4-2 win against Wales. India finished with seven points from three matches and a score difference of +4.
Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table for Day 6
|Points Table Pool A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1*
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|3
|8
|2**
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3**
|France
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|4
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|Points Table Pool B
|1*
|Belgium
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7
|2
|5
|2**
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|2
|3
|3**
|Japan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|4
|South Korea
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|-4
|Points Table Pool C
|1*
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|22
|0
|22
|2**
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|6
|8
|-2
|3**
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|Chile
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|20
|-17
|Points Table Pool D
|1*
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|5
|0
|9
|2**
|India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|0
|4
|3**
|Spain
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|-2
|4
|Wales
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|10
|-11
England began their tournament with a 5-0 win over Wales and later they punched their ticket to the quarter-finals with a 4-0 win against Spain. England topped the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table of Pool D with seven points and a score difference of +9.
England has qualified for the fourth quarter-final match, which will be Match 32 of the Hockey World Cup 2023.
India will face New Zealand in the crossovers round and if India wins the match, they will square off against the table-toppers of Pool B in the quarter-finals.
Netherlands topped the pool C in the Hockey World Cup 2023 points table with three wins from as many matches. The Dutch team has advanced to the third quarter-final of the Hockey World Cup 2023.
Malaysia is second in the points table for Pool C, and they will face Spain in the crossovers round. New Zealand bagged the third spot.
The India vs. New Zealand match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, 22 January, 7.00 pm IST.
