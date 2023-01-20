Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table for Day 6; India vs New Zealand on Sunday

We all know that the 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D - with four teams in each pool. There are changes in the points table for pool D with England at first and India at the second position. Only the table-toppers from the four pools will play in the quarter-finals directly. England and India earned seven points each in Pool D but England finished first because of their better score difference.

The home side failed to earn a direct entry into the quarter-finals of the mega event in Odisha. Let's know in detail about the game and the updated standing with the help of the points table given below.

India started their campaign with a 2-0 win against Spain, followed by a 0-0 draw against England. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. recorded a 4-2 win against Wales. India finished with seven points from three matches and a score difference of +4.