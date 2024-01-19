Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: No Answers On India's Failure To Score, Says Schopman

India coach Janneke Schopman on Friday said her team played its best, fought bravely and dominated the entire game but was unlucky not to score a goal as it went down 0-1 to Japan in the women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers and missed a chance to make it to the Paris Olympic Games to be held later this year.

India conceded an early goal to Japan off a penalty corner and then could not score despite dominating the entire match, making nearly a dozen circle entries, taking 11 shots at the goal and earning nine penalty corners as compared to four by their opponents.

Schopman said her team was ready physically and mentally for the match despite a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Germany in a sudden-death shoot-out in the semifinal on Thursday.