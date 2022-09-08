FIH Women's Nations Cup: India’s Campaign To Begin Against Canada on 11 December

The opening match will be played on December 11 in Valencia between India and Canada; two teams who are very familiar with each other having faced off in the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 as well as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, within the past two months. The Final will be played on December 17, the release said.



The FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup will run from November 28 to December 4, 2022, in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The hosts South Africa, will play in Pool A with France, Ireland and Pakistan; while Canada join the Asian triumvirate of South Korea, Japan and Malaysia in the Pool B. The Indian men's team had also finished third in the 2021-22 FIH pro League and will figure in the next edition too.