FIH Pro League: India Beat Australia Via Penalty Shootout

In the shoot-out, Harmanpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India, while only Daniel Beale found the net for the visitors.

Australia made a positive start, earning a penalty corner inside the opening 30 seconds of the match, but Jeremy Hayward's flick was saved by India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh.

After that it was all India with the hosts pinning the Kookaburras deep in their own territory but failing to create clear-cut opportunities.

In the eighth minute Australia secured back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which was converted by Lachlan Sharp with a rebound, but the goal was ruled out after India called for video referral for obstruction on goalkeeper Sreejesh.