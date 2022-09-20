Delhi HC Restrains Publication of Ex-Hockey India Coach Sjoerd Marijne’s Book

The Delhi High Court on Monday restrained Sjoerd Marijne, former coach of Indian women's hockey team, and HarperCollins Publishers India Private Limited from publishing any content on the medical condition of player Gurjit Kaur in his upcoming book.

They are "restrained by an ad-interim injunction from publishing the subject book or any other matter incidental thereto or any other matter related to the subject book in so far as it relates to Gurjit Kaur's medical condition," as per the order of a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma.