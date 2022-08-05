CWG 2022: Indian Men’s Route to Hockey Final Looks Easier After SA Upset NZ

The Indian men's hockey team's route to the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games became easier as they will meet comparative lower-ranked South Africa in the semi-finals after the latter qualified for the last-four stage ahead of New Zealand.



The Indian men secured their place in the semi-finals with a comprehensive 4-1 victory against Wales on Thursday which helped them top the standings as England finished with the same 10 points but with an inferior goal difference.

England, needing to beat Canada by a 14-goal margin to top Pool B, could manage an 11-2 win, thus finishing second.

