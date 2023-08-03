ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: When & Where To Watch India vs China Live

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: When & Where To Watch India vs China Live

Check the venue, date, time, and live-streaming details for India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Hockey
2 min read
Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: When & Where To Watch India vs China Live
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India will face the team China in their campaign at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 from August 3. The Indian team will play the 5-match series and people are most excited about the highly-anticipated rivalry match against Pakistan on August 9.

India won the tournament in 2011 and 2016. They were also the join champions with Pakistan in the year 2018. However, their 3-5 loss to Japan in the 2021 semifinals made them settle for the bronze medal. The Indian Hockey team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and hope to win a gold medal this year.

India will try to make up for the disappointing crossover penalty shootout loss to New Zealand at the World Cup held earlier this year and they will try to set it right in Chennai with their match against China.

Also Read

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ticket Prices Announced for Fixtures at Eden Gardens

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ticket Prices Announced for Fixtures at Eden Gardens
ADVERTISEMENT

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Live Streaming Details

Where will India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 3, at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can we watch India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match online in India?

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be live-streamed online on Fancode in India.

Also Read

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs WI Live

India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND vs WI Live

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and hockey

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×