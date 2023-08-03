Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: When & Where To Watch India vs China Live

India will face the team China in their campaign at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 from August 3. The Indian team will play the 5-match series and people are most excited about the highly-anticipated rivalry match against Pakistan on August 9.

India won the tournament in 2011 and 2016. They were also the join champions with Pakistan in the year 2018. However, their 3-5 loss to Japan in the 2021 semifinals made them settle for the bronze medal. The Indian Hockey team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and hope to win a gold medal this year.

India will try to make up for the disappointing crossover penalty shootout loss to New Zealand at the World Cup held earlier this year and they will try to set it right in Chennai with their match against China.