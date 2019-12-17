2020 Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Schedule Announced

The Indian men's hockey team will take on New Zealand in their opening match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while the women's team will play Rio Olympics silver medallists Netherlands on 25 July as the draw for the quadrennial extravaganza was announced on Tuesday, 17 December in Tokyo.

Speaking about the draw, Indian Men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh said: "A good start will always give the right confidence and momentum to carry on in the tournament so it will be important for us to begin with a win. New Zealand have always posed stiff competition for us and I believe it can be a close game," stated Manpreet, adding that the team will need to control their nerves.