2019 - The Year of Hope and Optimism in Indian Hockey

If 2018 was all about missed opportunities, Indian hockey experienced a renewed sense of optimism this year with both the men's and women's teams qualifying for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In 2019, the Indian teams grabbed most of the opportunities that came their way - the biggest among them was securing their Tokyo tickets.

In terms of high-level results, there weren't any major tournaments lined up for the Indian teams in 2019 and they mostly competed in bilateral series and one-off International Hockey Federation (FIH) events.