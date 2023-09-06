Sprinter Hima Das Suspended by NADA for Three Whereabouts Failures

Sprinter Hima Das has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), for three counts of whereabouts failures over the last 12 months. She is now facing a two-year ban, with the provision of it being reduced to a year.

Hima, who had won three medals in the previous edition of the Asian Games, was left out of India’s 634-member contingent for the upcoming event, owing to a hamstring injury.