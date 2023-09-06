ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Sprinter Hima Das Suspended by NADA for Three Whereabouts Failures

Earlier this year, Hima Das was ruled out of the upcoming Asian Games owing to a hamstring injury.

The Quint
Updated
Sports
2 min read
Sprinter Hima Das Suspended by NADA for Three Whereabouts Failures
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sprinter Hima Das has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), for three counts of whereabouts failures over the last 12 months. She is now facing a two-year ban, with the provision of it being reduced to a year.

Hima, who had won three medals in the previous edition of the Asian Games, was left out of India’s 634-member contingent for the upcoming event, owing to a hamstring injury.

Also Read

14-Year-Old Asian Games Bound Swimmer Fails Dope Test

14-Year-Old Asian Games Bound Swimmer Fails Dope Test
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the regulations laid by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), players are required to convey their whereabouts details to the concerned officials, including their current address and training details, which are used for monitoring athletes and scheduling out-of-competition testing.

Three instances of whereabouts failures – that is, an athlete failing to report details to the authorities – result in a rule violation, and subsequently, a suspension.

Also Read

Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand to Appeal Four Year Doping Ban

Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand to Appeal Four Year Doping Ban
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Medal-Winning Quartet Under Doping Scanner

With Hima’s suspension, the entire quartet which won the gold medal at the women’s 4*100m relay at the 2021 Indian Grand Prix has now been suspended for doping violations.

Earlier this year, two-time Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand was handed a four-year suspension by NADA for the use of anabolic agents, which is prohibited under the WADA guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For 3 Years After Failing Dope Test

Discus Thrower Kamalpreet Kaur Banned For 3 Years After Failing Dope Test
A couple of months ago, another member of the quartet, Archana Suseendran was suspended for eighteen months, owing to a positive doping diagnosis, which found a diuretic called ‘chlorthalidone’ in her urine sample.

Dhanalakshmi Sekar was also suspended for three years in August 2022 for the use of ‘metandienone’ – an anabolic androgenic steroid.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  NADA   doping   WADA 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×