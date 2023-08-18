Indian Sprinter Dutee Chand Handed Four Year Ban For Failing Two Dope Tests

India's fastest woman Dutee Chand has been handed a four year ban for failing two out-of-competition dope tests in December of 2022.
Her samples were found positive for selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) and her ban period started on 3 December 2023. She has 21 days to appeal the ban.
According to United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), SARMs are a class of therapeutic compounds that have similar anabolic properties to anabolic steroids, but with reduced androgenic (producing male characteristics) properties. SARMs are listed in the category of "Other Anabolic Agents" under section S1.2 of the WADA Prohibited List.
Dutee has been out of action since January this year when she was provisionally suspended after her samples returned positive.
