Hima Das Recalls Horrific COVID-19 Experience, Says She Thought She'd Die

In an interview with the Indian Express, Hima recalled how she was finding it difficult to breathe when she got inflicted with COVID-19.

"Just days after joining the (NIS) camp after my recovery, I contracted COVID. It was so bad that I honestly thought I was going to die. On the fourth or fifth day, I woke up gasping for air in the middle of the night. I opened all the windows and unlatched the door so that no one would have to break the door to enter if I die. It’s something very emotional, not many know about it," Das expressed.