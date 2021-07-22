Full Schedule Of Indian Athletes At The Tokyo Olympics On Saturday

The Tokyo Olympics open on Friday amidst rising concerns of the coronavirus in the host city of Tokyo. Athletes from all over the world have reached the Games village ahead of the opening ceremony.

India has sent a 127-member strong contingent and fans are hoping that the country surpasses its 6-medal tally of the 2012 London Olympics.

On Saturday, a few of India’s medal hopefuls will take the field and there is a chance that the country will bag its first medal of the Tokyo Games. Here is a glance through the schedule of the Indian athletes on 24 July.