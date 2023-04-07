Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 Schedule: Date, Time, Venue and More

The Formula One 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin on Friday, 28 April and it will end on Sunday, 30 April.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is taking place four weeks after the previous race, the Australian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won the Australian GP with 25 points. Lewis Hamilton trailed behind at second place with 18 points; and Fernando Alonso came in third with 15 points.

The Azerbaijan GP is the fourth race of this F1 season, and here are the important details about this weekend of F1 action, including the schedule, dates, venue and time.