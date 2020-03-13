F1 Cancels Season-Opening Australian GP Amid Coronavirus Fears

F1 chairman Chase Carey said the right decision had been made, despite the delay in reaching it.

"We've been certainly discussing this issue before last week. It's not like it came out of the blue," he told a news conference beside the F1 paddock that ended with rain lightly falling. "We made the decision to come here based on what we knew last week.

"A week ago, it looked, when teams started traveling here, we felt it was the right decision. Clearly the situation changed in the interim."

Fans will be refunded for their tickets. Negotiations are continuing with hundreds of suppliers for the race.

Practice, qualifying and Sunday's race were all scrapped, casting doubt over the Bahrain Grand Prix which is scheduled to be held next week and the Vietnamese GP, scheduled for April 5. Authorities in Bahrain have already said no fans will be allowed into the circuit. Carey said a decision on whether or not to go ahead with the the race would be made in coming days. The Chinese GP had already been postponed.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton used the first official news conference with F1 drivers in Melbourne to say he was shocked that organizers planned to proceed with the Australian Grand Prix, which regularly attracts more than 300,000 people over four days. McLaren's decision to withdraw when one of its team members tested positive for the virus was the catalyst for the decision. That person and 14 other team members have been placed in quarantine in the team hotel for 14 days.

Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG Petronas team said it sent a letter to the FIA and F1 requesting the cancellation and had commenced preparations to leave even before the decision was publicly announced.

"We share the disappointment of the sport's fans that this race cannot go ahead as planned. However, the physical and mental health and well being of our team members and of the wider F1 community are our absolute priority," the team said in a statement. "In light of the force majeure events we are experiencing with regards to the Coronavirus pandemic, we no longer feel the safety of our employees can be guaranteed if we continue to take part in the event."