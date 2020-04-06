Real Kashmir FC Coach, Overseas Players Stranded in J&K’s Srinagar

With his mother undergoing chemotherapy for cancer in Aberdeen, Real Kashmir FC’s Scottish coach David Robertson can’t help but feel helpless as he’s stuck at a hotel in Srinagar, amid the nationwide lockdown in India because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

‘It’s been very very difficult. I obviously cannot be in contact with her much, only by call. Making video calls back home is difficult. There is frustration as well because it is very difficult based on the fact that I don’t know when I will get home. If something happens to her, it will be very very difficult and very hard to deal with,’ Robertson told The Quint.

The I-League team’s UK-based players and coaches, as well as four players from Africa, are all stuck in a hotel in Srinagar after they could not catch a flight to Delhi in time to leave the country before lockdown was announced.