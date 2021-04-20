Klopp, James Milner, Beckham Lead Voices Against Super League

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is against the formation of a European Super League and insists the players have no control over the decision which could change the face of football, echoing his coach Jurgen Klopp.

Six Premier League sides -- Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham -- are part of an initial group of 12 clubs seeking to establish a new 20-team continental competition "as soon as practicable."

AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid have also signed up as founding clubs, with three more expected to follow before the inaugural season.

But the plan has provoked widespread outrage, with high-profile figures from football and politics uniting to condemn the proposals.