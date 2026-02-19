Vikram Partap Singh Interview: Thought of Doing Part-Time Job as Football Halted

Had it been a regular season, the discourse at this stage of the year would have revolved around what footballing parlance calls the ‘run-in.’ There would have been endless permutations and predictions about who might emerge as the next champions of Indian football. And usually, Vikram Partap Singh’s Mumbai City FC would inevitably be in the mix.
Yet, the two-time Indian Super League Shield winners will only commence their 2025-26 campaign today, with a match against Chennaiyin at the Mumbai Football Arena.
The ISL had been delayed for months, following the expiration of the All India Football Federation’s Master Rights Agreement with FSDL. Amid the ensuing deadlock between the two bodies, footballers witnessed everything — from intervention by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to attempts by the Supreme Court to broker a resolution. The footballers have seen everything except the one thing they needed the most — football, itself.
Players Resorted to Part-Time Jobs to Keep Things Afloat
With the source of income getting halted, many players struggled with their finances, and some had to resort to part-time jobs Although Vikram ultimately did not take that route, he admits the thought crossed his mind.
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, he says:
Everyone needs financial security at the end of the day. Football is our only source of income. With no league happening, all of us stared at a financial crisis. I know quite a few players thought of taking up part-time jobs, and some even did that. To be honest, at one stage, even I contemplated whether I should take up a part-time gig, But then I told myself — No, I must focus only on football, because the league has to return one day. And now finally, it has. I am very happy, and my only hope this season is to get Indian football back to normalcy.Vikram Partap Singh
Footballers Never Stopped Believing
Reflecting on the challenges of the last few months, Vikram candidly says:
It has been a very challenging period, to be honest with you. Because in India, footballers mostly come from humble backgrounds. The majority of us do not have great privileges. With no football happening, it was tough for us to keep us fit, because we don’t have the necessary training facilities at our houses. So, everyone had to go out of their way to maintain fitness. But throughout the ordeal, two things remained constant — our unity, and our belief in the league restarting. We never lost the hope.Vikram Partap Singh
Only last month, India’s renowned footballers — across multiple clubs — raised their concerns in a video, where they requested FIFA to save Indian football, The players feared that a ‘permanent paralysis’ of football in this nation was nearing the region of inevitability.
Vikram speaks about the demand of the players.
The players had a very simple demand — we just wanted to play. We did not want to have anything to do with the discussions going on between parties, but we wanted football to return. Because though every player was doing his best to keep himself fit, you will not attain match fitness just by training alone.Vikram Partap Singh
Not Easy for an Indian Footballer to Play Abroad
With the ISL not commencing, many had a similar query — why don’t Indian footballers join a league abroad?
It is not as easy as it sounds. Vikram explains:
It is easy for people to ask — why did Indian players not try joining foreign clubs? The reality is, because our FIFA ranking is low, we are ineligible to join most of the decent leagues. And the ones we can join are the fourth division leagues of abroad. Is it fair to ask a 24-year-old Indian footballer, who has already established himself here, to play a fourth division league? Neither will he get any respect, nor will his game improve.Vikram Partap Singh
The Challenges of the New ISL
Though the league has resumed, there is an argument of ISL losing its financial sheen with the withdrawal of FSDL. In such a scenario, many clubs had asked players to accept reduced remuneration. While teams like FC Goa were successful in convincing the players, Mumbai City FC — who now are not associated with the City Football Group anymore — were not so.
While the burden of a delayed league should not reflect on a player’s salary, Vikram feels the clubs cannot be blamed.
I don’t blame the clubs, honestly. Because they have also done all they could to get the league back up and running. Like the players need to sustain, they do too. And no club has forced any salary reduction on any player, from what I know. They have only requested consideration from the players, but the decision will only be taken by the footballers.Vikram Partap Singh
The altered financial landscape is evident in recruitment patterns, with only five of the fourteen ISL teams completing their quota of six foreign signings. Mumbai City FC currently have only four.
Vikram speaks about the challenges:
Yes, there will be plenty of challenges. Many teams don’t have their full quota of foreigners, and we have hardly had any pre-season. But come the end of the season, no one will remember these things. People will only remember who won. So, our target is to win the trophy.Vikram Partap Singh
Will Mumbai Turn Up for Indian Footballers, Like They Did for Messi?
Mumbai recently saw football fans turning up at the Wankhede Stadium in unforeseen numbers to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi. Vikram requests the fans to show some support to the Indian players as well.
My message is simple — now that Indian football has finally returned, please show us your support. Recently, we saw that there were huge turnouts to see Lionel Messi, which shows that people love football in this country. Please offer some support to us as well, and I hope we will not disappoint you guys.Vikram Partap Singh
Ahead of ISL, Vikram Goes Back to His Roots Through Four 2 Score
Ahead of his team’s first match, Vikram, a Red Bull athlete, attended the organisation’s Four 2 Score event — a high octane 4x4 football clash with 10-minute rounds and no breaks in between. With over 800 teams competing, the winner will get a chance to play the global finals in Toronto, Canada, and also train with the FC Goa players.
He reflects on his time at the event:
It was lovely to attend the Four 2 Score event. Small-sided games have had a major influence in my career. Growing up, I used to love it a lot. Even today, when I am playing in the ISL, I still play small-sided games when I get time. The players were asking me how they can transition into professional football. Honestly, I feel it is really doable, because there is not much of a difference between the small-sided games and the professional game. Moreover, this tournament is a great foundation as well. My only advice to them is to keep playing consistently.Vikram Partap Singh
Vikram adds:
See, I am not saying that all of them will become professional players. In fact, I don’t think all of them want to be professional footballers either. But a tournament like the Four 2 Score is amazing for character building and enjoyment. Ultimately, we all play football for enjoyment, and that’s what this competition provides.Vikram Partap Singh
See, I am not saying that all of them will become professional players. In fact, I don’t think all of them want to be professional footballers either. But a tournament like the Four 2 Score is amazing for character building and enjoyment. Ultimately, we all play football for enjoyment, and that’s what this competition provides.
It has been a year since I have joined Red Bull. Honestly, the journey has been better than I expected. Red Bull does a lot of crazy and energetic things, which I used to love even before I became associated with them. Their passion and energy is something I can relate to, because I’m also very passionate and energetic. So, I has been a great association.Vikram Partap Singh