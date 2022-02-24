UEFA May Move Champions League Final Out of St Petersburg in Russia: Report

The Russian city was supposed to host the 2021 final, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic meant UEFA had to move the games the 2020 and 2021 finals in Portugal, Lisbon and Porto respectively, with original hosts Istanbul and Saint Petersburg being reallocated their hosting of the final in 2023 and 2022.

Saint Petersburg is also the base for a major Champions League sponsor called Gazprom.

"With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary," a UEFA statement said later on Tuesday.

ESPN reported that considering the fact that UEFA have had to move the previous two finals at short notice, they’re prepared to for a similar situation again. However, the final is likely to see fans travel in large numbers as restrictions related to the pandemic are gradually being lifted and UEFA understand the need for full clarity to avoid problems due to a late change in venue.

(With ESPN Inputs)