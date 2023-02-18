Footballer Christian Atsu Found Dead After Turkey Earthquake, Confirms Agent
Atsu was supposed to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the earthquake, Hatayspor manager had said on Friday.
Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of the building where he lived in southern Turkey on Saturday, 18 February, nearly two weeks after a massive earthquake struck the country.
What his agent said: Confirming the news, Atsu's agent Nana Sechere tweeted, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning."
What happened? The 31-year-old footballer, who used to play for Chelsea and Newcastle in the Premier League and later played for Hatayspor, had been missing ever since the earthquake destroyed the apartment building where he lived, located in the city of Hatay.
"I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time."Nana Sechere, Atsu's agent
Why you should read on: According to Reuters, Atsu was supposed to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the earthquake. But Hatayspor's manager Fatih Ilek told a radio channel on Friday, 17 February, that the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a Super Lig match the same day as the quake.
"Atsu wanted to play more and asked for permission from his coach to leave if he wasn't going to get it," Ilek said.
The latest: Speaking to reporters in Hatay on Saturday, Atsu's Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet said, "Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."
