Timeline: The 72 Hours of European Super League’s Existence

The last 48 hours had stakeholders in European football rattled, angry, and extremely disappointed as 12 clubs (6 from England, 3 from Spain, and 3 from Italy) floated the idea of a breakaway Super League on Sunday, 18 April.

Fans and players were strongly opposed to the new tournament and as were the coaches of the said clubs. FIFA and UEFA weren’t in any mood to side with the rebels led by Florentino Perez either, and reacted harshly to the proposal.

Eventually, as the backlash grew stronger, the Premier League clubs, starting with Manchester City reversed their decisions on Tuesday evening. With half the clubs turning their back on the controversial tournament, the brains behind the European Super League were forced to put a halt to their ambitious plans.

Here’s a recap of how the saga around the European Super League unfolded.