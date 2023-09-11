ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Spain’s Football Chief Luis Rubiales Resigns Over Kiss Controversy

Luis Rubiales stepped down from his role as president of the Spanish soccer federation.

IANS
Published
Football
2 min read
Spain’s Football Chief Luis Rubiales Resigns Over Kiss Controversy
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Luis Rubiales stepped down from his role as president of the Spanish soccer federation and vice president of UEFA following intense criticism over his unwanted kiss with FIFA Women's World Cup champion Jennifer Hermoso.

"Today, at 9:30pm, I have submitted my resignation from the position of President of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) to the Acting President, Mr Pedro Rocha. I have also informed him that I have taken the same step regarding my position at UEFA so that my role in the Vice Presidency can be replaced," Rubiales said in his statement late on Sunday night.

"After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA along with the ongoing proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on remaining in limbo and clinging to it will not contribute to anything positive, neither for the Federation nor for Spanish football," he added

Also Read

Luis Rubiales & Brij Bhushan: Spain Stood by Its Sportswomen, Will India Ever?

Luis Rubiales & Brij Bhushan: Spain Stood by Its Sportswomen, Will India Ever?
ADVERTISEMENT
Rubiales said he hoped his departure would boost Spain's joint bid with Morocco and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup, as he stated "I make this decision after ensuring that my departure will contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to remain united in the dream of 2030, which will enable our country to host the world's biggest event."

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also confirmed that Rubiales has resigned as chief of the Spanish Football Association as well as vice president of UEFA.

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirms that Luis M. Rubiales Béjar has presented his resignation tonight. This has been made known to the federative entity through a letter to Pedro Rocha Junco. In addition, he also resigns from his position as vice president of UEFA," it said in a statement.

Also Read

Spain’s Kiss Controversy: FIFA Suspends Football Chief Luis Rubiales For 90 Days

Spain’s Kiss Controversy: FIFA Suspends Football Chief Luis Rubiales For 90 Days
ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old Spaniard was provisionally suspended by global governing body FIFA for 90 days while a disciplinary investigation takes place. Pedro Rocha stepped into the role in the interim.

Rubiales' unwanted kiss on Hermoso after the Spanish team’s victory in the World Cup final on 20 August sparked criticism in Spain and across the world.

The 46-year-old had previously offered an apology and characterized the kiss as "mutual", a statement contradicted by Hermoso, who asserted that she did not give consent and felt disrespected.

Following the controversy, 81 Spanish players, including all 23 World Cup winners, declared they would not represent the national team as long as Rubiales remained in his role.

Furthermore, World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda also voiced criticism against Rubiales, and his entire coaching staff resigned in protest against the federation president.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Topics:  Football   FIFA   Spain Football 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×