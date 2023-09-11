Spain’s Football Chief Luis Rubiales Resigns Over Kiss Controversy

Luis Rubiales stepped down from his role as president of the Spanish soccer federation and vice president of UEFA following intense criticism over his unwanted kiss with FIFA Women's World Cup champion Jennifer Hermoso.

"Today, at 9:30pm, I have submitted my resignation from the position of President of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) to the Acting President, Mr Pedro Rocha. I have also informed him that I have taken the same step regarding my position at UEFA so that my role in the Vice Presidency can be replaced," Rubiales said in his statement late on Sunday night.

"After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA along with the ongoing proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on remaining in limbo and clinging to it will not contribute to anything positive, neither for the Federation nor for Spanish football," he added