South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

South Korea will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2024 journey on Monday, 15 January, with a match against Bahrain at Qatar's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Both, South Korea and Bahrain are placed in Group E along with Malaysia and Jordan. Heung-min Son and his team will be optimistic about a strong victory in the tournament opener because they have won their past six games, including friendlies. In their final official match, they defeated their opponents by 5-0 and 3-0 in the November World Cup qualifiers.

On the contrary, Bahrain's most recent official result was a World Cup qualifying loss to the United Arab Emirates. To thwart the exceedingly risky South Korean onslaught, they will need to perform at the highest level possible. Let us check out the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.