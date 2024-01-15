ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be played today on 15 January 2024 at 5 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

South Korea will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2024 journey on Monday, 15 January, with a match against Bahrain at Qatar's Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Both, South Korea and Bahrain are placed in Group E along with Malaysia and Jordan. Heung-min Son and his team will be optimistic about a strong victory in the tournament opener because they have won their past six games, including friendlies. In their final official match, they defeated their opponents by 5-0 and 3-0 in the November World Cup qualifiers.

On the contrary, Bahrain's most recent official result was a World Cup qualifying loss to the United Arab Emirates. To thwart the exceedingly risky South Korean onslaught, they will need to perform at the highest level possible. Let us check out the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.

Also Read

AFC Asian Cup: Resolute India Rue Unforced Errors in 2-0 Defeat to Australia

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When is the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played today.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where is the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Also Read

India vs Australia Football: When and Where To Watch AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At What Time Will the South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Start?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will start at 5 pm IST.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read

Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How To Watch the Live Telecast of South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The South Korea vs Bahrain AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: