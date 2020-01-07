Ronaldo Smashes Hat-trick, Milan Draw Ibrahimovic’s Comeback Match

"The team is still not used to this presence. At the end we could have looked for him more, his physical prowess gives us an extra solution."

Around 60,000 fans flocked to San Siro for the return of Ibrahimović after nearly eight years, and there was a banner dedicated to him which read: "A new challenge to live together: welcome back Ibra."

However, another banner also recalled the embarrassment of AC Milan's last match, its worst result in 21 years, as it simply read: "Atalanta-Milan 5-0."

Milan failed to score for the third successive match.