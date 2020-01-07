Arsenal Beat Leeds 1-0 to Reach FA Cup Fourth Round

Reiss Nelson secured Arsenal's passage to the FA Cup fourth round by sealing a 1-0 victory over Leeds after the English Premier League side was initially outplayed by the second-tier opponent on Monday.

Nelson's close-range finish from Alexandre Lacazette's cross came 10 minutes into the second half. It was the 20-year-old striker's second goal on his 29th appearance for Arsenal after being among four changes from the side that beat Manchester United last week.

Leeds out-shot Arsenal 15-3 and dominated possession in the first half and demonstrated why Marcelo Bielsa's side is well placed to end a 16-year exile from the Premier League.

"The way they play they make it very difficult, they play man-to-man around the pitch," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "If you are not ready for that game you get exposed."