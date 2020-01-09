Real Madrid Beat Valencia 3-1 to Reach Spanish Super Cup Final

Helped by a clever goal by Toni Kroos directly from a corner kick, Real Madrid comfortably defeated Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday, 8 January to kick off the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Francisco “Isco” Alarcón and Luka Modric also scored for Real Madrid as it advanced to Sunday's final against either Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, who will play on Thursday.

Kroos curled in an exquisite right-footed shot from the corner flag in the 15th minute after spotting Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech out of position. Domenech was talking to a defender when Kroos curled in the corner, and couldn't get back in time to stop the ball from crossing the line. He punched the ball but it still went into the top of the net.

“It was a lack of concentration by all of us,” Valencia forward Denis Cheryshev said. “I think mentally if affected us. After this goal everything became harder.”