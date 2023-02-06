Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria La Liga 2022-23 Live Streaming in India; How to Watch

Rayo Vallecano and Almeria are set to play against each other on Matchday 20 of La Liga 2022-23. Interested viewers in India can watch their favourite teams play against each other through live streaming. As per the latest official details, Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. Viewers must take note of the match date and time if they are excited to watch the live streaming in the country.

We have all the latest details about the La Liga 2022-23 Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria match for you. Out of the 19 games played this season, Vallecano has won a total of 8 games and drawn 5 games. They scored 25 goals and conceded 22 goals. On the other hand, Almeria has won 6 games and drawn 4 games out of 19 games.