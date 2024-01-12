ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 will start today at 9:30 pm.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Football
AFC Asian Cup 2024 will begin today on 12 January 2024 with an opening match between the hosts Qatar and Lebanon on at the Lusail Stadium. The Group A match will commence at 9:30 pm IST. The match promises to be exciting because Qatar is not only the home team but also the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions, having won the competition in 2019. Both teams participated in the same group in the previous tournament, which Qatar won.

Qatar is the clear frontrunner to win today's game. They are the reigning champions as well as the hosts. They'll do every effort to win the match at home. But Lebanon is a disciplined force and can put up a good fight.

Let us check out the Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.

When is the Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played today on 12 January 2024.

Where is the Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

At What Time Will the Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match Start?

The Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will start at 9:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How To Watch the Live Telecast of Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match?

The Qatar vs Lebanon AFC Asian Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network.

Topics:  AFC Asian Cup 

