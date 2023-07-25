Wantaway PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Receives Staggering €700M Offer From Al-Hilal

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s purported wantaway star, has been offered a staggering contract by Saudi Professional League club, Al-Hilal. According to multiple reports, the team co-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has launched a bid of €300m to secure Mbappe’s services from the Ligue 1 giants, whilst also offering the player a contract worth €700m on a yearly basis.

The transfer fee, which would create a new world record should the move materialise, has already been accepted by PSG. However, there have been no discussions between the 24-year-old and the Saudi Arabian club, with the player preferring Spain’s Real Madrid as his next destination.