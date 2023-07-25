ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Football Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wantaway PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Receives Staggering €700M Offer From Al-Hilal

Wantaway PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Receives Staggering €700M Offer From Al-Hilal

Kylian Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Quint
Published
Football
2 min read
Wantaway PSG Star Kylian Mbappe Receives Staggering €700M Offer From Al-Hilal
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s purported wantaway star, has been offered a staggering contract by Saudi Professional League club, Al-Hilal. According to multiple reports, the team co-owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has launched a bid of €300m to secure Mbappe’s services from the Ligue 1 giants, whilst also offering the player a contract worth €700m on a yearly basis.

The transfer fee, which would create a new world record should the move materialise, has already been accepted by PSG. However, there have been no discussions between the 24-year-old and the Saudi Arabian club, with the player preferring Spain’s Real Madrid as his next destination.

Also Read

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Gender Equity in Sports Remains an Issue

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Gender Equity in Sports Remains an Issue
ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, Mbappe’s contract will be expiring at the end of the 2023-24 season, allowing clubs to persuade the France international to join as a free agent. Yet, according to some sources inside PSG, the general belief is that Mbappe is inclined towards a move to Real Madrid, who were also in the race to sign the player a year ago.

Barring Al-Hilal, three English clubs and Spain’s FC Barcelona have also made enquiries about the winger who won the Golden Boot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon

The Sunil Chhetri Constant: Indian Football’s Sole Transience-Defying Phenomenon

Global Stars Head to Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, the attempt to lure Kylian Mbappe into the Saudi Pro League is seen as an ambitious bid in the ongoing project to bring global footballing stars into the country. Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in Saudi Arabia, a host of superstars have been signed by Saudi Pro League clubs.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and World Cup winner N’Golo Kante have signed for Al-Ittihad, whilst Ronaldo’s team, Al-Nassr have signed the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Seko Fofana, and are also eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s Senegalese winger, Sadio Mane.

Barring these two teams, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli are also co-owned by the PIF, and have made statement signings in the ongoing summer transfer winder. Whilst Al-Hilal have signed Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Ahli have signed UEFA Champions League winners in Riyad Mahrez and Edouard Mendy.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and football

Topics:  PSG   Paris Saint-Germain   Kylian Mbappe 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×