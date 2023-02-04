Premier League 2023: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming Details

Manchester United and Crystal Palace Live Streaming and Telecast Premier League 2023: Manchester United and Crystal Palace will play against each other today on Saturday, 4 February 2023. The match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

So far, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have faced off in 27 head to head matches, in which the Manchester United have won 18 matches and Crystal Palace have won only 3 matches, and 6 matches ended as draw.