‘Hopeful That I Will Get a Steady Income’: Novy on DU Pension Row

Speaking about the pension row, Novy points out that his was not an isolated case and that like him more than 300 teachers are suffering the same fate.

“The Government of India in the 1970 started the pension scheme for retired professors from Central Universities. In February 1988, I went from Central Provident Fund (CPF) to General Provident Fund (GPF),” said Novy.

“Now, universities had given certain deadlines. Teachers being as they are didn’t follow the deadline. Some signed late. Sometimes the college sent it late. So, there were bureaucratic problems,” added Novy, explaining the reason behind the standoff with Delhi University.

According to Novy, the previous vice-chancellor of the Delhi University had some objection with the dates of the pension, so a court case was started in 2014, which is still lingering.

“When we retired, we became part of this waiting list for pension. Some categories got cleared. But there would be problems of fixation which also happened in my case due to several pay commissions,” said Novy.