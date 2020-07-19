Messi Feels Lack of Support at Barcelona, Says Dani Alves

Brazil full-back and former Barcelona star Dani Alves feels that Lionel Messi is justified to be angry with the current situation at the club. The Catalan giants lost their two-year grip on the La Liga title when Real Madrid sealed their 34th win with a 2-1 victory over Villareal.

Barcelona have lost six games in the league this season and currently sit seven points behind Real. A visibly frustrated Messi said after they lost 2-1 to 10-man Osasuna at home that they have been "an erratic and weak team" throughout the season.

"Leo is a natural winner. He doesn't like losing," Alves, who spent eight seasons at Barcelona while they dominated Spain and Europe, told Catalunya Radio's 'Tot Gira'.