Maidaan Put Rahim in the Spotlight, but Got Riddled With Lapses & Inaccuracies

While Maidaan successfully chronicled the journey of Rahim Saab, the film arguably missed a rich opportunity to further explore the vibrant personalities and profound impact of PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami – two icons who not only shaped the course of Indian football but also captured the hearts of fans with their unique characters and contributions on and off the field.

Chuni Goswami

Known for his flamboyance, Goswami was a sporting icon who also excelled in cricket, embodying versatility and charisma. His on-field brilliance and off-field charm could have provided a captivating subplot, enriching the film’s narrative by showcasing his multifaceted life and the allure that made him a beloved figure.

PK Banerjee

As one of Indian football’s most storied personalities, Banerjee's life was a treasure trove of anecdotes and inspirational tales. Known for his eloquence and storytelling prowess, delving into his personal journey, his leadership qualities, and his infectious enthusiasm for the game could have added a deeper, more personal layer to the film, connecting audiences more profoundly with the history of the sport.