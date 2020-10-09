Liverpool Great Robbie Fowler Named East Bengal’s Head Coach

Fowler, who made over 369 competitive appearances for Liverpool and was capped 26 times for England, last managed Brisbane Roar in Australia's A-League until June this year. In 22 matches in charge, Fowler guided Brisbane Roar FC to 10 wins, five draws, and seven losses in what was his first full-time appointment as head coach since the end of his illustrious playing career.

A youth product of Liverpool, Fowler made his senior debut for Liverpool in 1993 and went on to play until 2001. In 2001, he moved to Leeds United where he had spent two seasons before joining Manchester City.

Fowler returned to Anfield in 2006 and spent two more seasons at the club finishing as the Liverpo'l's third-highest goalscorer with 183 goals.