Liverpool Youngsters Beat Shrewsbury to Reach FA Cup Fifth Round

Liverpool's youngest ever team proved coach Juergen Klopp was right to rest his stars as they reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 win against third-tier Shrewsbury.

Klopp and his entire first team were all absent for the fourth round replay at Anfield as part of the club's winter break.

The Liverpool manager was criticised for disrespecting the FA Cup, but his youngsters proved up to the task and their mature display was rewarded when Ro-Shaun Williams headed the decisive own goal in the closing stages on Tuesday.